AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2020 / 03:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 25/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 632.3335 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5864 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 48907 EQS News ID: 983727 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2020 21:17 ET (02:17 GMT)