Mittwoch, 26.02.2020
WKN: 854607 ISIN: JP3814000000 Ticker-Symbol: FJI 
Frankfurt
25.02.20
18:56 Uhr
47,400 Euro
+4,000
+9,22 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,200
47,200
25.02.
26.02.2020 | 05:08
B&H Photo Video: FUJIFILM Announces INSTAX the Mini 11 Instant Film Print Camera

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / FUJIFILM has introduced the latest version of its popular INSTAX instant camera line-up: the FUJIFILM INSTAX Mini 11. Available in a choice of 5 colors ( Blush Pink, Charcoal Gray, Ice White, Lilac Purple, and Sky Blue), FUJIFILM's INSTAX Mini 11 is notably slimmer and easier to use compared to earlier-generation FUJIFILM INSTAX Mini-series cameras.

Easily recognizable by a debossed INSTAX logo on the film door, the new INSTAX Mini 11 features an all-new Automatic Exposure Control under all lighting conditions, a transparent ring lens, a Macro Focusing mode, a One-Touch Selfie mode, and to add to the whimsey of the camera-a choice of two glow-in-the-dark shutter button accessories.

FUJIFILM has also introduced two new INSTAX print films that feature borders with marble patterns. FUJIFILM INSTAX Mini Blue Marble Instant Film, which is compatible with all current INSTAX Mini-series instant print cameras, as well as the INSTAX Mini Link Smartphone Printer, comes in packs of 10 and features a continuous blue marble pattern running across the bordered background.

FUJIFILM INSTAX SQUARE White Marble Instant Film, which is compatible with all INSTAX SQUARE instant print cameras and INSTAX SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printers, produces square format instant prints with a continuous white marble pattern running across the bordered background.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

CONTACT:

Henry Posner
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE: B&H Photo Video



