Management change in Gurit Executive Committee

Zurich, February 26, 2020 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today announces that Frank Nielsen, General Manager Gurit Kitting, will leave Gurit by August 2020 to pursue other career opportunities. He will be succeeded by Andreas Kipker, currently Commercial Director Gurit Kitting.

Frank Nielsen has successfully grown the JSB Kitting business to a global leadership position with the JSB team over the last years. Rudolf Hadorn states: "We thank Frank for all his contributions to the Gurit Group and the successful integration of the Kitting business. We wish him every success and all the best for his future."

Gurit is pleased to announce an internal successor with Andreas Kipker, currently Commercial Director of the Kitting business. Starting July 1, 2020 Andreas Kipker will take over the role of General Manager Kitting and succeed Frank Nielsen as a member of the Executive Committee. Andreas joined JSB in 2013 and previously held various positions in the JSB Group, today's Kitting business unit. The search for a replacement of the Commercial Director role will be initiated in due course.

About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) specialize in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, wind blade moulds, formulated products including coatings, resins and adhesives as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

