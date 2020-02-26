FLEX LNG: FLNG - Q4 2019 Presentation

FLNG - Q4 2019 Presentation
Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s fourth quarter 2019 results to be held on the investor day and through webcast/conference call February 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. EST).
Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7yprvtvc
Attend by Conference Call:
Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:
Norway: +47 21 56 31 62
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095710
United Kingdom (local): 0844 493 3857
United States (Toll Free): +1 866 869 2321
Confirmation Code: 1758646
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- Flex_General_Investor_Day_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d1afceb-ca73-4c52-b7d0-890aebe242eb)
