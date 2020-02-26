Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922031 ISIN: CH0012138605 Ticker-Symbol: ADI1 
Lang & Schwarz
26.02.20
08:31 Uhr
50,26 Euro
-50,26
-100,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,810
50,70
08:31
52,90
52,94
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADECCO GROUP AG50,26-100,00 %