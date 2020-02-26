

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Toy maker Mattel Inc. (MAT) announced that the company received a subpoena in December 2019 from the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC, seeking documents related to the whistleblower letter and subsequent investigation related to its accounting.



The company said it is responding to the SEC's subpoena as well as requests from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York or SDNY related to this matter.



In a filing with the SEC, the company noted that in December 2019 and January 2020, two stockholders filed separate complaints styled as class actions against Mattel, and certain of its current and former officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws.



The complaints rely on the results of an investigation announced by Mattel in October 2019 regarding allegations in a whistleblower letter and claim that Mattel misled the market in several of its financial statements beginning in the third quarter of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MATTEL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de