

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound weakened against its most major counterparts in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The pound pared gains to 1.2686 against the franc and 0.8370 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.2708 and 0.8356, respectively.



The pound edged down to 1.2982 against the greenback, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3005.



If the pound drops further, it may face support around 1.25 against the franc, 0.86 against the euro and 1.28 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX