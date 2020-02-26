

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) reported that its preliminary 2019 consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders declined 30 percent to 145 million euros from 208 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per ordinary share were 2.42 euros, compared to 3.48 euros last year.



Excluding a non-recurring effect related to Dusseldorfer Hypothekenbank or DHB, adjusted net income for the prior year was 153 million euros.



On a preliminary, unaudited basis, operating profit for the year of 248 million euros was down only slightly on the adjusted figure of 261 million euros for the previous year, in spite of integration costs incurred for Dusseldorfer Hypothekenbank.



Including the positive non-recurring effect of 55 million euros from the acquisition of DHB, the previous year's figure was 316 million euros.



Net interest income for the year edged down slightly to 533 million euros from 535 million euros in the previous year, and was within the forecast range of 530 million euros to 560 million euros, despite the low interest rate environment.



The company's Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank to be held on 27 May 2020 to pay a dividend of 2.00 euros per share. This represents a pay-out ratio of 83 per cent - virtually unchanged year-on-year.



For fiscal 2020, the company forecast consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders to be in line with the previous year's level.



Areal Bank said it believes the market and competitive environment will remain challenging in the current financial year. It also expects ongoing political and economic uncertainties.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AAREAL BANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de