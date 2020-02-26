Partnership Will Drive Increased Adoption of Portnox's Cutting-Edge NAC Solution

Purpose-Built for Large Distributed Organizations in the Region

Portnox, which supplies network access control (NAC), visibility and device risk management to organizations of all sizes, today announced that it has partnered with Distology for the sole distribution and resell of its cloud-delivered NAC-as-a-Service solution in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"We chose to partner with Distology because of their successful history of IT security solution distribution in the UK and Irish markets," said Portnox CEO, Ofer Amitai. "We're confident this collaboration will yield tremendous growth for both parties, as Portnox has a unique value proposition and Distology has the market enablement expertise to effectively evangelize our network security offering."

"We have a long-established relationship with Portnox and it speaks volumes that the team have decided to choose Distology as their sole UK&I distributor. The technology Portnox brings to the market is incredibly exciting and complements our existing vendor stack effortlessly," said Stephen Rowlands, Head of Sales for Distology. "We're especially looking forward to representing and promoting Portnox Clear to our growing partner base, as this brand-new cloud-based technology has potential to completely disrupt the market and we foresee masses of growth potential in this innovative product."

Portnox introduced its cloud-delivered NAC-as-a-Service solution to the UK Irish markets less than two years go. As the first to bring NAC to the cloud, Portnox has quickly gained a foothold in the region, particularly among large distributed enterprises in the retail, construction and utilities industries.

"The adoption of our NAC-as-a-Service product in the UK has been very strong to date," said VP of Products, Tomer Shemer. "This is a testament to the fact that the UK is one of the markets leading the trend of cloud security adoption. We expect to see continued growth in the coming years in this area of Europe."

Portnox is set to exhibit at this week's RSA 2020 Conference (booth #4234) in San Francisco, February 24-28. Additionally, Portnox (booth G108) and Distology (booth C40) will both be exhibiting at InfoSec Europe 2020, Europe's largest event for information and cyber security, in London, June 2-4.

About Portnox

Portnox's cloud-delivered network access control (NAC) solution has been designed with simplicity, multi-tenancy and geo-availability top-of-mind. Purpose-built for SD-WAN and SASE models, Portnox's SaaS solutions are vendor agnostic, inherently zero-trust, and cater to a variety of edge branch security needs, including network authentication and segmentation.

Today, companies leverage Portnox's powerful integrations with cloud directories and common IAM solutions such as Azure AD, GSuite and Okta for authentication and authorization of users and devices. Industry-leading companies around the world such as Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services of America, Intel and others rely on Portnox's innovative NAC solutions every day.

About Distology

Distology is a Market Enabler and offers true value for the distribution of disruptive IT Security solutions. The vendors we work with represent innovative and exciting technology that continues to excite and inspire their reseller network. Our ethos is based on trust, relationships, energy and drive and offers end to end support in the full sales cycle providing vendor quality technical and commercial resource.

Contacts:

Portnox Media Contact:

Michael Marvin

Directory of Marketing

E: michael.marvin@portnox.com

P: +1.802.249.7059