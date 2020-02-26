Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020

WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.02.2020 | 08:03
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 24

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 26 February 2020 its issued share capital consisted of 173,863,020 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 26 February 2020, the Company held 19,148,822 ordinary shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 173,863,020 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

Contact:
C Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date:
26 February 2020

