BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 26 February 2020 its issued share capital consisted of 173,863,020 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 26 February 2020, the Company held 19,148,822 ordinary shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 173,863,020 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



Contact:

C Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Date:

26 February 2020