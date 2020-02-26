Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC: Dividend Announcement

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces a fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 of 2.70 pence per Ordinary Share making a total 10.20 pence for the year, unchanged from last year. This fourth interim dividend will be paid on 31 March 2020 to members on the register at the close of business on 6 March 2020. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 5 March 2020.

26 February 2020

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

James Smith

Claire Long