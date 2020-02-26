Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
PR Newswire
26.02.2020 | 08:04
International Business Machines Corp - Doc re 10-K

International Business Machines Corp - Doc re 10-K

PR Newswire

London, February 25

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation's annual report on Form 10-K dated February 25, 2020 was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF on February 26, 2020. The report is available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.

