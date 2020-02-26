€74.7 billion Group revenue up 1%

8.5% Group adjusted operating margin 1 at €6.3 billion

8.5% Automotive division 2 adjusted operating margin up 0.9 pt at €5.0 billion

Record net result Group share at €3.2 billion

€3.3 billion Automotive division free cash flow

PACE! plan target achieved with Opel Vauxhall 6.5% adjusted operating margin

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) Managing Boardsaid:"Our skilled and committed teams made the difference once again and we have achieved record results in 2019, driven by our agile, customer focused and socially responsible approach. We are ready for the energy transition and all teams are focused to offer a clean, safe and affordable mobility for customers. Based on our business model and fighting spirit which has proved to be efficient, we are eager to enter a new era with the projected merger with FCA."

A dividend of €1.23 per share3 will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting.

Group revenue amounted to €74,731 million in 2019, up by 1.0% compared to 2018. Automotive division revenue amounted to €58,943 million up by 0.7% versus 2018, mainly driven by product mix (+4.3%) and price (+1.2%), which offset the decrease of sales to partners (-1.7%), the negative impact of exchange rates (-0.5%), volumes and country mix (-2.4%) as well as others (-0.2%).

Group adjusted operating income4 amounted to €6,324 million, up 11.2% with Automotive adjusted operating income up 12.8% at €5,037 million. This 8.5% strong profitability level was reached thanks to a positive product mix and further cost reductions despite exchange rate headwinds and raw material costs increases.

Group adjusted operating margin reached 8.5%, up 0.8 pt versus 2018.

Other operating income and expenses amounted to -€1,656 million, compared to -€1,289 million in 2018.

Group net financial expenses decreased to -€344 million compared to -€446 million in 2018.

Consolidated net income reached €3,584 million, an increase of €289 million compared to 2018. Net income, Group share, reached €3,201 million, up €374 million compared to 2018.

Banque PSA Finance reported adjusted operating income of €1,012 million5, up 7.8%.

Faurecia adjusted operating income was €1,227 million, down 2.9%.

The free cash flow of manufacturing and sales companies was €2,745 million of which €3,265 million for the Automotive division.

Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers6, stood at 606,000 vehicles at 31 December 2019, down 74,000 vehicles compared to 31 December 2018.

The net financial position of manufacturing and sales companies was €7,914 million at 31 December 2019 after IFRS 16 effect and Clarion acquisition by Faurecia and including DFG share repurchase debt.

A dividend of €1.23 per share7 will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting with an ex-dividend date considered to be on21 May 2020, and the payment date on25 May 2020

Market outlook: in 2020, the Group anticipates a decrease by 3% of the automotive market in Europe and by 2% in Russia as well as a stable automotive market in Latin America.

Operational outlook:

Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive adjusted operating margin8 on average for the period 2019-2021.

Financial Calendar

21 April 2020: First-quarter 2020 revenue

14 May 2020: Shareholders' Meeting

28 July 2020: 2020 interim results

28 October 2020: Third-quarter 2020 revenue

Appendix

Consolidated Income Statement

(en millions d'euros) 2018 2019 Revenue 74,027 74,731 Adjusted operating Income 5,689 6,324 Operating income 4,400 4,668 Net financial income (expense) (446) (344) Income taxes (615) (716) Share in net earnings of companies at equity (44) (24) Consolidated profit 3,295 3,584 Attributable to owners of the parent 2,827 3,201 attributable to non-controlling interests 468 383 Basic earnings per €1 par value share attributable to equity holders of the parent 3.16 3.58 Diluted earnings per €1 par value share attributable to equity holders of the parent 3.01 3.40

Consolidated balance sheet

Assets (in million euros) 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 Total non-current assets 33,806 38,439 Total current assets 28,146 31,327 TOTAL ASSETS 61,952 69,766 Equity and liabilities (in million euros) 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 Total equity 19,594 21,801 Total non-current liabilities 12,356 16,265 Total current liabilities 30,002 31,700 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 61,952 69,766

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(in million euros) 2018 2019 Consolidated profit from continuing operations 3,295 3,584 Funds from operations 6,734 7,573 Net cash from (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 8,395 8,705 Net cash from (used in) investing activities of continuing operations (4,739) (5,972) Net cash from (used in) financing activities of continuing operations (7) (309) Effect of changes in exchange rates (44) (21) Increase (decrease) in cash from continuing operations and from operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership 3,605 2,403 Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,797 15,402 Net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period 15,402 17,805

1 Adjusted operating income related to revenue

2 Automotive Division (PCDOV)

3 Dividend per share calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares of the company minus the treasury shares of the company as of 25 February 2020. The actual dividend per share will depend on the number of treasury shares held at the ex-dividend date and any shares issued or cancelled prior to this date.

4 Adjusted operating income (loss) excludes from Operating income certain adjustments comprising Restructuring costs, Impairment of CGU's and Other operating income (expense) considered rare or discrete events and are infrequent in nature.

5 100% of the result of Banque PSA Finance. In the financial statements of Groupe PSA, joint ventures are consolidated using the equity method.

6 Including Peugeot importers outside Europe

7 Dividend per share calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares of the company minus the treasury shares of the company as of 25 February 2020. The actual dividend per share will depend on the number of treasury shares held at the ex-dividend date and any shares issued or cancelled prior to this date.

8tomotive Division (PCDOV) adjusted operating income related to revenue

