

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK), the owner of Peugeot and Opel brands, reported that its fiscal year 2019 net income, Group share, rose to 3.20 billion euros or 3.40 euros per share from 2.83 billion euros or 3.01 euros per share in 2018.



Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Groupe PSA Managing Board said, '.... Based on our business model and fighting spirit which has proved to be efficient, we are eager to enter a new era with the projected merger with FCA.'



Group revenue for the year was 74.73 billion euros, up 1.0% from the prior year.



Automotive division revenue was 58.94 billion euros up 0.7% from the previous year, mainly driven by product mix and price, which offset the decrease of sales to partners, the negative impact of exchange rates, volumes and country mix as well as others.



A dividend of 1.23 euros per share will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting with an ex-dividend date considered to be on 21 May 2020, and the payment date on 25 May 2020.



For 2020, the Group anticipates a decrease by 3% of the automotive market in Europe and by 2% in Russia as well as a stable automotive market in Latin America.



Groupe PSA aims to deliver over 4.5% Automotive adjusted operating margin on average for the period 2019-2021.



