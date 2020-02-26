Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851247 ISIN: GB0002374006 Ticker-Symbol: GUI 
Xetra
25.02.20
17:35 Uhr
35,400 Euro
-0,515
-1,43 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGEO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGEO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,685
35,020
09:00
34,500
34,900
08:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGEO
DIAGEO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIAGEO PLC35,400-1,43 %