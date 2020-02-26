

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) on Wednesday provided an update on the expected range of the adverse impact in fiscal 2020 due to the evolving COVID-19 situation.



The company estimates the negative impact of the COVID-19 in fiscal 2020, on the group's organic net sales in a range of 225 million pounds to 325 million pounds and on organic operating profit in a range of 140 million pounds to 200 million pounds, with the timing and pace of recovery determining the impact within these estimated ranges.



The company noted that in Greater China, bars and restaurants have largely been closed and resulted in a substantial reduction in banqueting. The company said it has seen significant disruption since the end of January which it expects to last at least into March. Thereafter, the company expects gradual improvement with consumption returning to normal levels towards the end of fiscal 2020.



Diageo noted that outbreak in several other Asian countries, especially South Korea, Japan and Thailand, has led to events being postponed, a reduction in conferences and banquets, and a drop in tourism which have all impacted on-trade consumption. The company expects gradual improvement throughout the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.



Diageo also expects the recovery of passenger traffic, mainly in the Asian region, to be gradual, resulting in weaker performance for the remainder of fiscal 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

