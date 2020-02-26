AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2020 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN DEALING DATE: 25/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2659 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1129114 CODE: PR1J ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 48950 EQS News ID: 983823 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2020 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)