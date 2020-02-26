

KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - The Malaysian Ringgit lost ground against the U.S. dollar in the Asian session on Wednesday, following the U.S. warning that the coronavirus was 'a rapidly escalating epidemic.'



The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Tuesday that the virus would cause a pandemic in the United State.



The Malaysian Ringgit fell to 4.2410 against the greenback, its weakest since November 2017. The next possible support for the Malaysian Ringgit is seen around the 4.4 mark.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX