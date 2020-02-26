

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group Plc. (RTN.L) reported that its loss after tax for the 52 weeks ended 29 December 2019 was 40.4 million pounds, compared to profit of 6.9 million pounds in the prior year. Statutory loss per share was 8.2 pence, compared to earnings per share of 2.4 pence in the prior year.



The company said its board has decided to temporarily suspend the dividend. It will allow the company to continue investing in its three high growth businesses, whilst facilitating an acceleration of Leisure estate rationalisation and reducing net debt.



On a statutory basis, annual loss before tax was 37.3 million pounds, compared to profit of 13.9 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted profit before tax grew 40% to 74.5 million pounds from last year. Adjusted profit after tax was 58.3 million pounds up from 41.8 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share declined 19% to 11.9 pence per share from the previous year.



Like-for-like sales rose 2.7% for the year, with total revenue increased 56.4% to 1.07 billion pounds. Like-for-like sales and total sales increases reflected the benefit of the Wagamama acquisition, as well as a strong performance from Concessions and Pubs businesses.



