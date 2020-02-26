Acer Europe, Middle East and Africa: eSports Platform Planet9 Now Open for Registration at Intel Extreme Masters in Katowice

Open community platform for gamers to build their team, train for excellence and battle for victory

Planet9 is an open community platform that allows gamers to build their team, train for excellence and battle for victory. Originally unveiled at IFA in September 2019 it is currently in open beta and is expected to launch in EMEA to the public in Q2 2020.

Acer, the official global PC Partner of Intel Extreme Masters, will offer all attendees a sneak peek of the platform and a chance to register.

Planet9 is an online platform designed to help gamers find teammates with similar skill levels and goals. It also helps players improve by providing them with feedback about their performance.

Planet9 is currently a leading system in the world that provides players of all levels with in depth statistics -about both personal and team performance - to players of all skill levels. The platform is designed to allow all players to make data-backed decisions about how they can improve, what weak areas they should try to cover and what strengths they should capitalize upon.

Team up with Players

The foundation of Planet9 is its community features that allows gamers to meet and group up with other gamers who are on a similar path. They can add friends, follow people they are interested in and receive recommendations on who might make a good teammate based on games played and complementing skills. For teams, functions such as a chatroom that allows for the sharing of game tactics can help the group to bond and learn from each other.

Train for Excellence

Planet9 provides a series of features to help gamers level up their skills, such as ranked scrims, hiring a coach who can provide tailored and individual guidance, the ability to play alongside experienced gamers or checking out advanced game statistics to track their performance.

Battle for Victory

Planet9 can host tournaments from small to large scale, sponsored or official, that players can join for a chance for fame, glory and prizes. The platform facilitates tournaments starting from registration, organizing game schedules, to providing game results and analytics.

Acer hopes to create a positive environment where everybody is connected by a passion for gaming, to form tight bonds with players and also to offer more ambitious players an environment where they can prepare for the pro-scene.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.planet9.gg.

About Acer

