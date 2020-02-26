Uniglobe Travel launches revitalized brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniglobe Travel International is launching a new brand presence, an evolution of the brand created almost 40 years ago that has become synonymous with corporate travel. This new brand identity and design package reflects Uniglobe's new mission - to drive clients' success through better travel.



"At Uniglobe, our vision is to be the unrivaled travel partner of choice for small and medium businesses," says U. Gary Charlwood, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Uniglobe Travel International. "Our new brand reflects our continued commitment to innovation while providing our clients with an elevated service experience that puts them first. To succeed in today's travel industry, it's all about being engaged, knowledgeable, creative problem-solvers, with the ability to see possibilities and solutions others can't. Now, we are taking the brand to another level with a focused client-centric strategy, all about providing travel solutions that help businesses grow."

Uniglobe's worldwide network, represented in 60 countries, gives clients the benefit of accessing content and technology they wouldn't get from an independent agency, combined with hands-on support from local agency owners who really care about their clients. Uniglobe's local owners are personally invested in ensuring that they provide seamless travel experiences while effectively managing a travel budget. That approach is encapsulated in the new brand motto - Travel Well.

"Our new brand identity is sophisticated and professional but still pays tribute to the core values that the company was built on - flexibility, reliability and dependability," says Martin Charlwood, President & Chief Operating Officer for Uniglobe Travel International. "As we worked on this renewed strategic direction over the last year, it was important it speaks to the passion our agency owners have for understanding what their clients need and their dedication to helping them succeed, whether they are taking a routine trip to a meeting or organizing a conference on another continent."

The new brand is the result of a broad, year-long strategic review. The process started with internal and external focus groups and research, guided by strategy firm RedShift Collective to help enunciate the brand's well-established character and place within the industry. Following this, Uniglobe brought in branding agency Carter Hales, which sought to bring the brand firmly into the future while retaining the iconic teal that has so long been associated with Uniglobe.

Over the coming months, the world will know the essence of Uniglobe in a way never expressed before. Its agency owners' innate desire to help their clients improve and grow their business will come across in every location; on every phone call; in all materials; and how client relationships are nurtured everyday.

See Uniglobe's new logo attached.

About Uniglobe Travel

With a global network of local travel agencies across more than 60 countries, Uniglobe Travel leverages current technologies and preferred pricing to deliver leading edge travel management services with a local, customer-centric approach. With a focus on small and medium business travel as well as leisure, our goal is to drive success through better travel.