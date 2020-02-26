Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857968 ISIN: GB0009465807 Ticker-Symbol: 42W 
Frankfurt
26.02.20
08:10 Uhr
14,825 Euro
-0,195
-1,30 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,955
16,335
10:34
15,950
16,325
10:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEIR
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEIR GROUP PLC14,825-1,30 %