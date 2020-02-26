

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group plc (WEIR.L) reported a loss before tax from continuing operations of 372 million pounds for the full year ended 31 December 2019 compared to profit of 86 million pounds, last year, due to an increase in exceptional items, including a non-cash impairment of Oil & Gas North American assets. Loss per share from continuing operations was 136.4 pence compared to profit of 21.6 pence. Adjusted pretax profit from continuing operations declined to 302.5 million pounds from 310.1 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations declined to 87.4 pence from 94.0 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased to 2.66 billion pounds from 2.45 billion pounds, prior year. Minerals revenue was 4% higher on both a constant currency and reported basis at 1.48 billion pounds.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 30.45 pence, resulting in a total dividend of 46.95 pence for the year, up 2% from 2018. The final dividend will be paid on 5 June 2020 to shareholders on the register on 24 April 2020.



