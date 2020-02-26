The inverters of the TL-XH series have efficiencies ranging from 98.2% to 98.4%. The 10.8 kg devices compatible with double-glass modules and higher yields, the manufacturer claims.Chinese inverter maker Growatt has launched the new inverter series TL-XH for single phase residential users. The devices, with efficiencies ranging from 98.2% to 98.4%, are equipped with a battery interface that offers the option to connect the rooftop PV system to a storage system without the need of extra components or retrofits costs, the company said. The casing of the inverters is made of innovative aerial materials ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...