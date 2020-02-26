

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc. (CAPC.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2019 loss attributable to owners of the parent was 253.6 million pounds, wider than last year's loss of 56.9 million pounds.



Basic loss per share was 29.7 pence, compared to loss of 6.7 pence a year ago.



Underlying earnings per share were 1.0 pence, compared to 0.9 pence last year.



Net rental income from continuing operations grew to 61.2 million pounds from last year's 57.5 million pounds.



EPRA NAV was 293 pence per share, a decrease of 10 percent, driven primarily by Earls Court and Covent Garden valuation movement.



Total property value was 2.8 billion pounds, down 1.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Further, the company proposed a final 2019 dividend of 1.0 pence per share resulting in a full-year dividend of 1.5 pence per share.



Separately, Capital & Counties Board announced the appointment of Michelle McGrath as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from February 26.



McGrath has been a senior executive of Capco for six years, most recently as Director of Covent Garden with responsibility for investment and asset management of the portfolio.



In addition, Andrew Strang and Gerry Murphy have informed the Board that they will not seek re-election at the forthcoming AGM and will therefore retire from the Board at that date.



Anthony Steains will be appointed as Senior Independent Director and as Chair of the Audit Committee, and Henry Staunton and Jonathan Lane will join the Remuneration Committee on the same date.



In London, CAPCO shares were trading at 228.65 pence, down 1.61 percent.



