Building on international success with TradingTech Insight Europe award win

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, announced that it has won the A-Team TradingTech Insight Awards Europe for Best Low-Latency Data Feed Managed. The award, adding to the North American equivalent won in 2019, was presented at a ceremony in London following the TradingTech Summit 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005062/en/

The TradingTech Insight Awards celebrate operational and product excellence in financial trading technology, and reflect the different challenges facing market practitioners and suppliers as they seek to develop trading and data solutions in the rapidly changing European marketplace.

Vela's fully-managed low-latency market data feed, SuperFeed, delivers high quality, normalised real-time data with industry-leading levels of performance, availability and reliability, as demanded by today's trading applications. Offering a unique blend of fast delivery and a scalable solution, SuperFeed has broad market coverage across North America, APAC and EMEA. Vela is making significant strategic investment in SuperFeed coverage to expand the range of data types available, beyond real time and delayed, to include end-of-day and historical data solutions offering more flexibility to clients. Vela's vendor bridge technology has helped firms to remove overheads associated with changing feed providers, eliminating costs of change.

Andrew Delaney, President and Editor-in-Chief of the A-Team Group, who host the awards, commented: "Our awards recognise the very best in both operational and product excellence and Vela continues to prove themselves to be worthy winners of another prestigious title. We congratulate Vela on, once again, winning the low-latency managed data feed award in recognition for their continuing excellence in the market data space."

Vela's CEO Jen Nayar, said, "With our ongoing expansion into new access points and venues in APAC and the emerging markets, it is exciting to see our work continues to be recognised by the industry for delivering a first-class market data feed that aims to reduce pressure on organisations. This award further validates Vela's leading position as a market data provider."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005062/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Melanie Budden

The Realization Group for Vela

melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

+44 7974 937970