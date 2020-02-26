77% of IT Managers Report Physical Security Is Not Optimized, Morphean Survey Reveals

Hosted security provider, Morphean, calls for greater collaboration between the physical security and IT communities to meet urgent security and intelligence challenges

FRIBOURG, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A study of 1000 IT decision makers across Europe has revealed that physical security systems are not optimised according to 77% of respondents, and 20% have identified physical security as a priority for improvement in 2020. While nearly half of IT managers reported currently using a cloud-based video surveillance (VSaaS) or access control (ACaaS) solution, a further 36% are considering such a solution with a majority of 79% anticipating instalment within one year.

The IT manager, who might ordinarily turn to his/her provider of IT infrastructure to provision additional services, should also consider physical security installers who have proven expertise in this field and an understanding of the intelligence capabilities of these systems. However, while the IT reseller sometimes lacks knowledge of the systems, the physical security installer needs to learn the language of the IT department, which is also a new skill requirement.

Rodrigue Zbinden, CEO of Morphean SA, commented: "As the in-house IT department becomes increasingly involved in the purchasing and on-boarding of network connected surveillance and access control devices, greater collaboration will be required between IT resellers and physical security installers. In effect, the fast and effective provision of these systems that are fully optimised and fit-for-purpose, requires cooperation between the IT and physical security industries that are speaking the same language."

The increased appetite for hosted security presents an opportunity for IT resellers and physical security installers to help businesses improve their physical security, while also educating them on the potential business intelligence benefits offered by surveillance and access control solutions when integrated in the cloud. Through partnering, both sides can deliver optimal system set up protecting both the physical environment and the cybersecurity of systems through a comprehensive overarching solution that will better serve the needs of the market.

Key survey findings:

Half of respondents cited better security as the #1 benefit of using VSaaS / ACaaS

84% of IT managers are / considering using cloud-based video surveillance or access control

Of those considering VSaaS and ACaaS, 79% anticipate introduction within 12 months

77% of IT managers report that physical security is not optimized; 20% have identified physical security as a priority for improvement in the next 12 months

Download: https://morphean.com/whitepapers