Brightflag's Quantum Conference Set to Bring Legal Spend Learnings to London

Quantum makes its European debut May 5th in London with featured speakers from HSBC, Canopius, Ocado, and more.

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightflag, the world's leading legal spend management platform, today announced the agenda for its first European conference. The one-day event will take place May 5th at the Pullman London St Pancras Hotel and focus exclusively on practical lessons companies can use to more predictably manage legal vendors and spend.

Each Quantum workshop or panel discussion will be led by in-house legal practitioners, placing a deliberate emphasis on peer learning. In addition to the stories and strategies gained from these scheduled sessions, attendees will also have ample opportunity to make connections and exchange ideas with their counterparts from companies across Europe.

"The response we received from Quantum's debut last year in Sydney sent a strong signal that the in-house legal community is as eager as any to learn in a peer-led forum," said Neil Doyle, Director of Marketing at Brightflag. "We're excited to replicate and expand upon that experience in a business region that's fueled our success from the earliest days."

Confirmed speakers represent the full range of in-house legal roles and include attendees from organisations such as ABN AMRO Bank, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and The Crown Estate. Planned talks will address the key themes of evaluating vendor performance; promoting partnership between legal and finance teams; and prioritizing innovation initiatives.

A limited number of early bird tickets are available until March 31st for £200. Regular tickets will then be £300 (all prices exclude VAT). Registration, programme, speaker, and travel information can all be found at https://quantum.brightflag.com/eu .

