As the sector continues to grow rapidly, delays in manufacturing scale-ups, difficulties sourcing raw materials and a separate path taken by the electric vehicle sector could all chuck 'sand in the gears', according to analyst Wood Mackenzie.Despite a slowdown in price declines, the global energy storage market is set to grow from around 4 GW of annual deployments last year to more than 15 GW in 2024, according to U.S.-owned market intelligence company Wood Mackenzie. As the market matures, the analyst predicts, the focus will shift from rapidly falling costs to a true recognition of the technology's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...