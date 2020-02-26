

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fresno, California-based Sierra Soups is recalling 'Pasta e Fagioli' soup mix for concerns of undeclared gluten, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The soup mix contained an individually wrapped package of pasta that contains gluten, a known allergen. However, the outer packaging states the product is Gluten Free. The problem was caused by a breakdown in the company's packaging processes.



Consuming these products could result in serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to people who have allergies to gluten. However, there were no reports of any illnesses in connection with the affected products till date.



The recalled Pasta e Fagioli comes in a 13 ounce, clear plastic package bearing the product name as well as the statement 'Gluten-Free (without Pasta)'. The products were distributed in retail stores and through mail orders across the nation.



The production of the affected soup mix has been suspended until clarification from the FDA and the company that the issue has been solved.



The consumers have been urged to return the product to the sellerfor a full refund.



In similar incidents, in early February, Missa Bay, LLC called back about 1,154 cases of Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad for mislabeling and undeclared allergens.



In late January, Astrochef, LLC had recalled about 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products for undeclared soy, a known allergen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX