

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Wednesday to extend losses for the third day running as the threat of a global coronavirus pandemic grew.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 77 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,942 after falling as much as 1.9 percent on Tuesday.



Alcoholic beverages company Diageo fell 2.3 percent after it provided an update on the expected range of the adverse impact in fiscal 2020 due to the evolving COVID-19 situation.



Capital & Counties Properties declined 1.9 percent. The property investment and development company said that its fiscal 2019 loss attributable to owners of the parent was 253.6 million pounds, wider than last year's loss of 56.9 million pounds.



Bookmaker William Hill slumped 4 percent after it warned of a possible £10m hit from an impending credit card ban.



Restaurant Group plunged more than 6 percent. The owner of Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's has suspended its dividend and said it would close up to 90 restaurant sites by the end of next year.



Residential developer Taylor Wimpey tumbled 3.5 percent after it warned of squeezed margins for 2020.



Weir Group surged 6.5 percent despite the engineering company swinging to a 2019 pre-tax loss on the back of an impairment charge.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX