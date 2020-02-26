PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) About PJSC NCSP's Strategy 26-Feb-2020 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About PJSC NCSP's Strategy February 26, 2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that the key highlights of PJSC NCSP's strategy agreed by the Board on December 31, 2019 are now available. Find the presentation at http://www.nmtp.info/content/holding/downloads/2019/nscp_25_02_20.pdf [1] NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 48962 EQS News ID: 983945 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5b0e8b52992f99a86628c80af6074b3e&application_id=983945&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2020 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)