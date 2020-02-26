ABB publishes 2019 annual report

Press release | Zurich, Switzerland | 2020-02-26

ABB Ltd has published its 2019 annual report on its website and has filed the annual report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The 2019 annual report is now available electronically at www.abb.com/groupreports. It provides comprehensive information on the company and its strategy, business, governance and financial performance.

Shareholders may request a printed copy of the annual report via this link. It will be distributed when it becomes available.

