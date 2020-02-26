Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and CEO of Edenred, comments on the Group's 2019 annual results (video)
49,160
49,230
12:12
49,160
49,200
12:12
|11:41
|EDENRED: Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and CEO of Edenred, comments on the Group's 2019 annual results (video)
|07:05
|EDENRED: Edenred: 2019 annual results
|Press releaseFebruary 26, 2020
2019 annual results
Edenred announces strong growth in earnings to record levels in the first year of its Next Frontier strategic plan (2019-2022)
Double-digit...
|13.02.
|EDENRED: Edenred ties social and environmental criteria to one of its financing instruments for the first time
|Press releaseFebruary 13, 2020
Edenred ties social and environmental criteria to one of its financing instruments for the first time
Edenred has announced that it has renegotiated its syndicated...
|09.01.
|Edenred Fortifies UAE Position With Mint Payroll Cards Acquisition
|08.01.
|EDENRED: Edenred strengthens its leadership position in the United Arab Emirates payroll cards market
|Press releaseJanuary 8, 2020
Edenred strengthens its leadership position in the United Arab Emirates payroll cards market
Edenred is acquiring the payroll card portfolio of Mint, the second-largest...
