Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.02.2020 | 11:51
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 26

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:26 February 2020
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 25 February 2020, the
unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 4,279p
Including income: 4,331p
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
© 2020 PR Newswire