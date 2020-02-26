Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond future to trading and clearing as of 2nd of March 2020. ISIN Underlying Name Expiration date Settlement date code (fixing) SE0013813961 5835 3YMBFM0 29-06-2020 01-07-2020 SE0013813987 5841 20YMBFM0 29-06-2020 01-07-2020 SE0013813979 5838 30YMBFM0 29-06-2020 01-07-2020 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=758851