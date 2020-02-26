

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Endo International plc (ENDP):



-Earnings: -$218.64 million in Q4 vs. -$291.91 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.96 in Q4 vs. -$1.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Endo International plc reported adjusted earnings of $170.91 million or $0.74 per share for the period. -Revenue: $764.80 million in Q4 vs. $786.39 million in the same period last year.



