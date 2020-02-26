Anzeige
WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
26.02.2020 | 12:27
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 24

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 25 February 2020 were:

391.85p  Capital only (undiluted)
403.29p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 58,000 ordinary shares on 25th February
2020, the Company has 173,805,020 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
19,206,822 which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
© 2020 PR Newswire