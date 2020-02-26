Researchers in Thailand are proposing a wireless monitoring solution for PV in remote locations. The system, based on global standard ZigBee 2.4?GHz wireless technology, can read data and tilt solar panels in auto and manual modes.Researchers at Thailand's Asian Institute of Technology have developed a wireless sensing system for the remote operation of off-grid PV installations which feature solar trackers. Based on the global standard ZigBee 2.4?GHz wireless technology, the system features six sensors for measuring battery terminal voltage; solar voltage; solar current; current to the DC-DC ...

