A British-Nigerian team of researchers claims to have developed a code-based approach for solar modeling and simulation which could facilitate better decisions in PV tech research. The model can reportedly be applied to the study of solar thermodynamics, cell material characteristics, PV system design and power monitoring potential.Robust techniques for PV modeling, simulation, visualization and design could catalyze future advances in photovoltaics and a new study has proposed a code-based modeling (CBM) approach to guide such steps. Current approaches tend to focus on the electrical energy dimension ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...