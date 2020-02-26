EXCHANGE NOTICE 26 FEBRUARY 2020 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE ENDOMINES AB'S SHARE WILL BE TRANSFERRED FROM ERIK PENSER BANK AB TO LAGO KAPITAL OY The liquidity provision in accordance with the LP agreement between Éndomines AB (publ) and Erik Penser Bank Ab for the share of Endomines AB (publ) will end on 28 February 2020. The liquidity provision agreement between Endomines AB (publ) and Lago Kapital Oy meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Endomines AB (publ) as of 2 March 2020. Company name: Endomines AB (publ) Trading code: ENDOM Issuer code: ENDO ISIN code: SE0008294334 Orderbook id: 94144 Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision starts: 2 March 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ************************************************************ TIEDOTE 26.2.2020 OSAKKEET LIKVIDITEETIN TARJOAMINEN (LIQUIDITY PROVISION) ENDOMINES AB:N OSAKKEELLE VAIHTUU ERIK PENSER BANK AB:LTA LAGO KAPITAL OY:LLE Endomines AB (publ):n ja Erik Penser Bank Ab:n välisen markkinatakaussopimuksen mukainen markkinatakaus Endomines AB (publ):n osakkeelle päättyy 28.2.2020. Endomines AB (publ):n ja Lago Kapital Oy:n välinen sopimus likviditeetin tarjoamisesta (liquidity provision) täyttää Nasdaq Helsingin määrittämät ehdot likviditeetin tarjoamiselle. Likviditeetin tarjoaminen koskee Endomines AB (publ):n osaketta 2.3.2020 alkaen. Yhtiön nimi: Endomines AB (publ) Kaupankäyntitunnus: ENDOM Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: ENDO ISIN-koodi: SE0008294334 Orderbook id: 94144 Markkinatakaaja (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Likviditeetin tarjoaminen alkaa: 2.3.2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services