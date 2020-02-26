

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):



-Earnings: -$346 million in Q4 vs. $576 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.18 in Q4 vs. $0.57 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$80 million or -$0.04 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.93 billion in Q4 vs. $2.79 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de