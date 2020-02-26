Genesys Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Commitment to Helping Clients Deliver Personalized Customer Experiences and Improve Productivity

With an extensive portfolio guiding the cloud migration process, Genesys enables contact centers to achieve greater productivity and customer engagement

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Latin American & Caribbean contact center solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Genesys with the 2019 Latin American & Caribbean Company of the Year Award. It employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning engines to optimize operations for agents. With a portfolio of products adapted for local markets, Genesys guides contact centers through digital transformation and cloud migration. In addition to cutting-edge technology, it provides management and customer support that helps contact centers achieve their goals and boost performance.

"Genesys posted an impressive 119 percent year over year growth rate from 2017 to 2018 for hosted/cloud solutions, and a 33 percent year over year overall revenue increase," said Juan Gonzalez Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "The company has helped some of the largest enterprises such as Telefónica Chile, leading business process outsourcers such as Pentafon Mexico, performance marketers such as QuinStreet Brazil, and small and medium businesses in Latin America improve customer interactions across a true omnichannel spectrum."

Genesys technology is built on multitenant, microservices architecture with application programming interface (API) connections that enable continuous development and scalability. The architecture enables adaptation and addition, as well as high reliability and fast disaster recovery. With applications geared for different use cases (Genesys Cloud, Genesys Engage and PureConnect), The company's portfolio is highly flexible and scalable. Besides, with offices in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico and a vast network of partners, Genesys maintains a mature ecosystem that is ready to implement and service solutions.

Genesys has invested significantly in generating AI, adaptive learning bots, and cognitive computing capabilities. In addition to strong product development, Genesys has a history of strategic acquisitions and partnerships. For instance, in 2018, it acquired Altocloud and integrated the cloud-based customer journey analytics solution into its portfolio. Renamed, Genesys Predictive Engagement, the offering delivers AI-powered, personalized, and contextual experiences before, during, and after critical moments so customers stay engaged and continue toward the desired business outcome. The product leverages powerful insights that enable dynamic predictions so businesses can deliver more intelligent, tailored engagement across multiple channels spanning marketing, sales, and service.

"One of the few vendors in the market with operations and customizations across Latin America, Genesys can support and serve customers with technology and consultations to achieve their goals. It has built its technology stack to enable customers to continue using on-premise solutions and then connect to a cloud solution to make the most of new technologies and AI solutions," noted Gonzalez. "Genesys goes beyond simple software to implement a structured process for managing and supporting customers, ensuring long-term success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

