PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Moscow, February 26, 2020 - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel the world's largest of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, reports audited consolidated IFRS financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2019. 2019 HIGHLIGHTS · Consolidated revenue increased 16% y-o-y to USD 13.6 billion owing to higher production volumes of all key metals and growth of palladium and nickel prices; · EBITDA expanded 27% y-o-y to USD 7.9 billion owing to higher metal revenue and tight control of operating expenses, with EBITDA margin reaching 58%. Reported EBITDA includes negative impact of the USD 190 million provisions accrued in respect of the upcoming shutdown of certain production facilities at Kola Division; · EBITDA generated by the Bystrinsky project that was fully commissioned in September 2019 amounted to USD 349 million; · CAPEX decreased 15% y-o-y to USD 1.3 billion owing to the completion of large investment projects in 2018; · The Company made final investment decisions on strategic growth projects such as the expansion of the Talnakh concentrator (TOF-3 project) and the development of South Cluster mining project and also updated its environmental programme, which is scheduled to go into active construction phase in 1H2020; · Net working capital increased to USD 1.0 billion in line with the medium-term target level; · Free cash flow amounted to USD 4.9 billion, almost unchanged y-o-y; · Net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 0.9x as of December 31, 2019; · Cash interest paid decreased 17% y-o-y to USD 460 million owing to the ongoing optimization of debt portfolio; · At the annual Capital Markets Day in November, the Company provided its strategic vision until 2030 with the focus on development prospects of Taimyr mining operations, debottlenecking of downstream assets and dramatic reduction of sulfur dioxide emissions at both key operating units in Russia: Polar division and Kola MMC. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS · On January 14, 2020, the Company paid interim dividend for the nine months of 2019 in the amount of RUB 604.09 (approximately USD 9.9) per ordinary share for the total of approximately USD 1.6 billion; · On February 20, 2020, the Company entered into agreement to revise terms and conditions of the USD 2.5 billion syndicated term loan originally signed in December 2017 with a group of international banks, whereby increasing the total facility amount to USD 4.15 billion, reducing the interest rate and rescheduling the repayment of outstanding amount from the period of December 2020 - December 2022 to the period of February 2023 - February 2025. KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS USD million (unless stated otherwise) 2019 2018 Change,% Revenue 13,563 11,670 16% EBITDA¹ 7,923 6,231 27% EBITDA margin 58% 53% 5 p.p. Net profit 5,966 3,059 95% Capital expenditures 1,324 1,553 (15%) Free cash flow² 4,889 4,931 (1%) Net working capital² 985 867 14% Net debt² 7,060 7,051 0% Net debt, normalized for the purpose of 4,952 5,160 (4%) dividend calculation4 Net debt/12M EBITDA 0.9x 1.1x (0.2x) Net debt/12M EBITDA for dividends 0.6x 0.8x (0.2x) calculation Dividends paid per share (USD)³ 26.3 21.3 23% 1) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see the notes below. 2) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see an analytical review document ("Data book") available in conjunction with Consolidated IFRS Financial Results on the Company's web site. 3) Paid during the current period 4) Normalized on interim dividends (at the rate of the Board of Directors meeting date) and deposits with maturity of more than 90 days MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, commented on the results, "2019 became one of the most successful years for our Company in the last decade owing to a combination of strong operating performance and favorable macro tailwinds. Increased mining volumes, steady ramp-up of new projects and completion of downstream reconfiguration programme drove output of all our key metals higher. This growth combined with strong nickel and palladium prices translated into a 16% revenue increase to 13.6 billion US dollars. Nonetheless amidst benign macro environment we continued to execute on operating efficiency programme and disciplined cost controls that enabled cash operating cost to remain in line with Russian CPI. As a result, our EBITDA increased 27% to 7.9 billion US dollars with EBITDA margin expanding to 58%. Following the management decision to radically reduce harmful emissions at our operations located on the Kola Peninsula, the Company accrued a provision of almost 200 million US dollars for the upcoming shutdown of certain production facilities of Kola MMC. Net income almost doubled to 6 billion US dollars, while free cash flow amounted to approximately 5 billion US dollars for the second year in a row. Our leverage remained low with net debt/EBITDA ratio decreasing to 0.9x. Owing to ongoing management efforts aiming at the optimization of debt portfolio, our interest paid decreased by more than 90 million US dollars. Overall, maintaining financial stability remains among our top strategic priorities. Having completed last year our 5-year strategic cycle focusing mainly on the reconfiguration and modernization of downstream assets, we set up a solid base for further development of our business. In November last year, the next step was announced, when the investment community was presented with our new 10-year strategy setting ambitious targets for organic growth and radical reduction of environmental footprint. By 2030, we plan to increase mined ore volumes at Talnakh deposit holding over 2 billion tonnes of ore reserves, by 75% to 30 million tonnes. As part of this strategy during the last year a number of key projects received final investment approvals such as the South Cluster, Talnakh Concentrator expansion and brownfield expansion of operating Talnakh mines. In addition, we have approved a new holistic environmental programme that targets to bring sulfur capturing at our assets in line with the best-in-class global benchmarks. Upon the programme completion sulfur dioxide emissions at the Polar division are scheduled to decrease by 90% by 2025 and at the Kola division - by 85% already by 2021. This production growth strategy and comprehensive environmental programme will require substantial increase in capital investments. Thus, already in 2020 we expect CAPEX to increase to 2.2-2.5 billion US dollars. Last year we delivered again industry-leading returns to our investors." HEALTH AND SAFETY The lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) increased from 0.23 in 2018 to 0.32 in 2019, but remained well below the global mining industry average. At the same time, lost time injuries increased 40% y-o-y (from 32 to 44). Regretfully, in 2019 Company recorded the increase in the number of fatal accidents (from 6 to 9), partly due to the group accident at Taymirsky mine when we suffered 3 casualties in October 2019. According to the investigation, this accident was let to happen due to unsatisfactory organization of works caused by a combination of managerial and technical issues. Each fatal accident has been duly reported to the Board of Directors and has been thoroughly investigated in order to prevent fatalities in the future. The Company's management considers the health and safety of employees as the key strategic priority aiming to bring fatality rate to zero. A wide range of programmes and various initiatives to prevent occupational injuries and fatalities are being rolled out and implemented. Overall, in 2019: · 81 internal audits of HSE management system were held; · 221 violations of cardinal safety rules were identified leading to dismissal of 159 employees (versus 105 in 2018); In May 2019, the Company conducted an annual independent assessment of the current level of the occupational safety culture has been conducted and made numerous changes to the HSE systems of the Group. According to this assessment, the Company's integral score was raised to 2.8 points (out of the maximum of 4 according to Bradley Curve) in 2019 up from 2.6 points in 2017 (and compared to 1.4 points in 2014), close to global mining industry average of 3.0 points. METAL MARKETS Nickel in 2019 - market deficit narrowed to 42 kt as strong Chinese

stainless demand (+13% y-o-y) was negatively offset by soft nickel consumption in stainless steel elsewhere; supply from Indonesia accelerated driven by continued ramp-up of NPI production and surge of nickel ore shipments in Q4 ahead of the export ban; exchange inventories were down 31 kt y-o-y to 191 kt; LME nickel price was up 6% y-o-y as on the news that Indonesian ore export ban would be brought forward built positive momentum in Q3. In 1H2019, nickel price was under pressure from overall negative macro sentiment due to trade tensions between the US and China as well as weakening global manufacturing PMI. The market sentiment changed in August when the Indonesian government announced that the export ban on nickel ore would be brought forward by two years to January 1, 2020 as it wanted to push the investors to process more of the country's ore resources onshore. The price surged to a multi-year record of USD 18,625 per tonne in September, but in October-December the rally lost all its steam due to the stagnation of global stainless demand, soft EV sales in China and collapse of nickel premiums. In 2019, average LME nickel price increased 6% y-o-y to USD 13,936 per tonne. Developments on the supply side in 2019 were dominated by strong expansion of NPI (nickel pig iron) output in China and Indonesia, which combined were up almost 32% y-o-y driven by the availability of relatively cheap high-grade ore. Following the announcement of the ore export ban Indonesian ore shipments to China in 4Q2019 almost doubled y-o-y as the Chinese consumers tried to stockpile the feed. High-grade nickel production was up 1% y-o-y mainly driven by higher production from Nornickel, Jinchuan and BHP. Demand dynamics was mixed across various geographies. The stainless steel nickel demand in China was up +13% y-o-y with a noticeable slowdown in the second half of the year. Stainless consumption by stainless producers in other regions was weak owing to the contraction of global PMI: Europe was down 7% y-o-y, Japan - down -10%, while South Korea was flat. Indonesia that had been expected to become one of the main drivers of the global stainless growth in 2019, did not increase its stainless output and thus nickel consumption as it struggled to penetrate export markets following introduction of trade barriers against Indonesian stainless in China, India and the USA. Battery industry demand was up 38% y-o-y in 1H2019, where China was leading the growth with NCM cathode material production increasing by 50%. However, in 2H2019, as government subsidies for NEVs (new energy vehicles, including battery cars and all kinds of hybrids) in China reduced, NEV sales contracted sharply, leading to the annual electric car sales in 2019 of just 1.2 mln units, falling 40% short of initially expected 2 mln vehicles. Total global consumption of nickel in the battery sector reached 179 kt, +26% up y-o-y. Nickel demand in other industries was almost flat. Specialty steels and alloys sector increased nickel consumption by 2% y-o-y, while plating was down 1%. Combined nickel inventories at LME and SHFE decreased -16% y-o-y to 191 kt by the year-end reflecting the market being in deficit. However, the withdrawal of nickel from exchanges reversed in 4Q2019 when almost 90 kt were delivered back to LME warehouses. In our view, the key drivers for taking the metal off-warrant were expected growth in demand from the battery sector in 2020-21, Indonesian export ore ban and delays in the construction of Morowali HPAL project. However, dismal EV sales and stagnant stainless market in 2H2019 together with accumulation of ample nickel ore stocks in China ahead of the Indonesian ore ban pushed nickel price down. As paper gains of speculators started to evaporate and cost of carrying massive physical longs became too expensive, we believe that it was decided to return the metal to the exchange warehouses in order to free up cash. In 1Q2020, this trend intensified with combined LME and SHFE stocks increasing 60 thousand tonnes YTD. Nickel outlook - neutral; we expect balanced market in 2020 as Indonesia continues growing its NPI production, while Chinese NPI is anticipated to be modestly down; Indonesian ban on the export of ore effected from January 1, 2020, is not expected to have a substantial effect on the market in the short-term, but should have a more material impact on the global supply in the medium-term, in our opinion; batteries for electric vehicles are expected to continue to be the key demand growth driver in the medium- and long-term supported by the roll out of regulations in most major car markets stimulating transition to carbon free cars; coronavirus outbreak in China has negatively affected the market sentiment and created short-term market uncertainty both on the demand and supply side. We expect nickel market to be balanced in 2020 as Indonesia continues ramping up and commissioning of its NPI projects, which are expected to bring additional 150 kt of nickel units. Although Indonesian export ban will reduce the availability of ore feed to Chinese NPI smelters, the ore inventories (14 mln tonnes) accumulated in the country ahead of the ban and a potential increase of ore supply from the Philippines should mitigate this negative effect in the short-term, in our view. Thus, we expect Chinese NPI to decrease approximately 75 kt in 2020. Production of high-grade nickel is also expected to increase in 2020, with nickel chemicals expected to grow by 16 kt mainly due to the commissioning of NiSO4 production by BHP and Jinchuan, and refined nickel growing by 41 kt reflecting the recent upward revisions of production guidance by Sherritt and Eramet. Primary nickel consumption is expected to increase by 85 kt (+3%) to 2,538 kt in 2020. Primary nickel demand in Chinese stainless is expected to moderate to a 2% growth as the GDP growth rate is forecasted to slow down. Stainless demand in the rest of Asia is anticipated to increase +10% (as Delong should start to ramp up its capacities in Indonesia), while European consumption of nickel in stainless is expected to decrease 4% y-o-y as local producers, in our view, will continue to face strong competition from Asia with the local end use demand staying weak. The US nickel consumption is expected to slightly recover (+1% y-o-y) on the back of stable stainless output supported by effective import tariffs. The growth rate of global nickel demand from battery material producers should moderate, in our view, to 17% y-o-y (down from 26% in 2019) reaching a combined volume of 210 kt in China, Japan and South Korea. The growth in EV penetration in 2019 in China was grossly disappointing with NEV sales posting a 4% reduction to 1.2 mln units (December 2019 monthly sales were down 31% y-o-y). The Chinese government goal to reach 5 million NEV sales by 2025, in our view, is now looking a bit stretched. Nevertheless, the shift to nickel-intensive NCM 8:1:1 chemistry in battery cathodes is well under way, with this technology expected to become mainstream in the next five years, which should support the steady growth of demand for nickel. Europe should also boost its EV production, in our view, as major OEMs will have to meet new emission legislation requirements and CO2 targets. However, the recent outbreak of coronavirus in China poses a downside risk to our assumptions. While there are some signs that epidemic might be on a decline, major uncertainty remains. The Chinese government restrictions on mobility, extended work holidays and mandatory closures have imposed a significant disruption to the supply chain and already had a significant impact on end consumption. The extent of demand disruption makes it unlikely that the Q1 2020 losses can be fully recouped in 2Q and 3Q 2020, as the supply is also yet to recover as many migrant workers should return to mines and smelters. In addition, the ramp-up of new NPI capacity in Indonesia could be also delayed as according to on-the-ground sources, Chinese workers involved in the construction of NPI smelters and HPAL facilities in Indonesia have been put on a quarantine. Copper in 2019 - balanced market amidst volatile macro environment; weak first and end-use consumption coupled with demand uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions, while supply disruption rate was running at 4% below historical average, put a downward pressure on the price that decreased 8% y-o-y. Throughout 2019 copper price was trending lower due to weakening global manufacturing sector and disappointing grid investment in China, but remained bound within a range of USD 5,500-6,500 per tonne. In December, copper attempted to recover above USD 6,000 per tonne level as market sentiment improved owing to a Phase-1 trade deal between the US and China was signed. Nonetheless, the market sentiment abruptly deteriorated in the first weeks of 2020 due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China, which threatened the global economic growth as a result copper price went below USD 5,500 in the end of January. The average LME copper price in 2019 decreased 8% y-o-y to USD 6,000 per tonne. In terms of fundamentals, copper market in 2019 was by and large balanced, recording a marginal deficit of just 50 kt (accounting for approximately 0.2% of total market). Global refined copper demand increased just 80 kt (or

