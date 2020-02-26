Stockholm, 2020-02-26 13:40 CET -- Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that Qlife Holding AB, company number 559224-8040, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Qlife Holding AB applies for admission to trading of its shares and warrants on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, first day of trading is expected to be March 2, 2020. Shares Short name: QLIFE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,174,438 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013486552 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 190669 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559224-8040 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Warrants Short name: QLIFE TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number 4,472,600 of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms One warrant gives the holder the right, during the subscription period, to subscribe for a new share in Qlife Holding AB at a subscription price of 17,50 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription 3-31 May 2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day 27 May 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013719333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 190668 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company 559224-8040 Registration Number: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Kapitalförvaltning AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 (0)70 887 01 57.