Get Spiffy, Inc.: Spiffy Announces Opening of Silicon Valley Office

Expansion provides on-demand car care to better serve autonomous and shared mobility fleets

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy®), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the opening of a new office in the San Francisco Bay area.

This expansion positions Spiffy to address the growing car care needs of autonomy and shared mobility companies, which coalesce with electrification and connectivity into an industry mega-trend known as Vehicle 2.0. Establishing a Silicon Valley presence also offers the opportunity to directly manage West Coast fleet clients, while tapping into the region's diverse pool of talent.

"We're thrilled to announce the opening of our new Silicon Valley office," said Spiffy CEO Scot Wingo. "This new location puts us right in the midst of disruptive companies in the automotive industry that require an evolving mobile maintenance solution. We've been fortunate to work with top ride-hailing, car sharing, and autonomous fleets and this expansion will help us better serve them while growing our footprint in a global hub for innovation."

Leading the West Coast office is Garrison Ramoso, who recently joined Spiffy as Director of Business Development. He brings strategic fleet management experience from his previous stint as Senior Director, Business Development at YourMechanic, in addition to years in various management roles at eBay and SurveyMonkey.

"I'm impressed by the work that Scot and the rest of the team have done to this point, especially in the past year, and excited by the opportunities that lie ahead of us," Ramoso said. "I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and start digging into this new role!"

For more information about Vehicle 2.0, visit https://vehicle2.getspiffy.com/

About Spiffy

Spiffy® (https://www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of hand car washing, advanced detailing, oil change, high-volume oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available for individuals in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and Raleigh-Durham. Spiffy also offers Fleet Management as a Service ™ in Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington, D.C.

