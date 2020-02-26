

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $24.15 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $16.43 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.29 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $871.01 million from $858.20 million last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $23.29 Mln. vs. $13.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $871.01 Mln vs. $858.20 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

