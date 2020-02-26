IPC and Cloud9 Win 'Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution' at the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2020

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for financial market participants, and Cloud9 Technologies, a leader in cloud-based communications, today announced that their integrated voice-trading platform has won the "Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution" category at the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2020. IPC and Cloud9 received the award at a ceremony on February 25, 2020 in London.

"We dedicate this award to our customers, who have rapidly embraced the transformative voice trading platform IPC has built in conjunction with Cloud9," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer, IPC. "We knew that by working together, the IPC and Cloud9 platform would become the number one choice for traders globally."

"We had one goal with this partnership, and that was to empower financial firms to build smarter and more profitable trading strategies," said Gerald Starr, Chief Executive Officer, Cloud9. "It's immensely rewarding that the industry at large already recognizes the value delivered by the IPC-Cloud9 integrated trading solution."

Rapidly being deployed around the world, the IPC-Cloud9 platform provides the global trading community with a unified solution for endpoint connectivity, mobility, advanced data analytics and business continuity planning. The integrated cloud-based service unites IPC's Unigy trading communications platform and Connexus Cloud global financial ecosystem with Cloud9's C9 Trader voice communications and analytics platform.

Produced by A-Team, the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe emphasize operational and product excellence in financial trading technology and reflect the different challenges facing market practitioners and suppliers as they seek to develop trading and data solutions in the rapidly changing European marketplace. The shortlist was selected by the TradingTech Advisory Board, as well as A-Team's editorial team, with the winner voted for by the TradingTech Insight readership.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About Cloud9 Technologies

Cloud9 Technologies is the leading voice communication and analytics platform designed for the unique needs of the financial markets. Cloud9 developed a solution that harnesses the voice communication talk path for the trading floor of the future - offering more functionality and analytic insight than legacy hardware at a fraction of the cost. Cloud9 connects counterparties across all asset classes via a cloud-based communication platform that eliminates the infrastructure and expense associated with legacy hardware and telecommunication-based solutions, with front-office focused data and transcription, purpose-built for the financial markets. For more information, visit: www.c9tec.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:













Patrick Chambeau

Brian Hunt

IPC Systems, Inc.

Cloud9 Technologies

+33 1 55 82 91 50

+1 917 438 0148

Patrick.Chambeau@ipc.com

brian.hunt@c9tec.com









Terri Bloore

Simon Hylson-Smith

Finn Partners for IPC

Paragon PR for Cloud9

+44 207 017 8422

+1 646 707 2040

Terri.Bloore@finnpartners.com

shs@paragonpr.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/352841/ipc_logo_strapline_cmyk_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/963896/C9_Logo.jpg