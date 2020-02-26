Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2020 / 13:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/02/2020) of GBP167.48m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/02/2020) of GBP167.48m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 25/02/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,221.06p 7,540,321 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,199.70p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 2,185.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.62%) *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 25/02/2020 *Name of company* *% of portfolio* 1 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 13.66 2 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.20 3 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.85 4 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 11.82 5 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 9.86 6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 7.00 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.48 8 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 5.34 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 2.49 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.41 11 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.27 12 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.16 13 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 2.13 14 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.54 15 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 1.47 16 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 1.44 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.08 18 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.93 19 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.73 20 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.62 21 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.49 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.47 23 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.45 24 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.44 25 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.43 26 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.15 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII Sequence No.: 48970 EQS News ID: 984079 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 26, 2020 07:50 ET (12:50 GMT)