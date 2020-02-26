Easyfairs Northeral Acquires Hotel & Restaurant Event

BRUSSELS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Easyfairs Northeral, the North African branch of Easyfairs, has announced the acquisition of SIEL - The International Exhibition for Hotel & Restaurant Equipment and Services. This 14-year-old event attracts +7000 visitors every year from the HoReCa sector and will now benefit from all the group's expertise in that field as Easyfairs already organises seven events on the same topic in Scandinavia, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The next edition, which is rebranded SIEL HORECA Expo, will take place on 8-10 December 2020 at the Centre International de conferences d'Alger.

2,393 tourism projects approved

Easyfairs Northeral's Managing Director, Olivier-Hicham Allard, explains: "We are closely following the initiatives of the Algerian government to develop a world-class tourism and hotel industry. The Algerian Ministry of Tourism announced in December 2019 the creation of at least 310,274 new beds through more than 2,393 new tourist projects. This demonstrates an impressive dynamic that is just starting since the country's 1200 km of coastline on the Mediterranean Sea barely have any tourist infrastructure.

"In addition, the country's opening up to foreign investment announces the massive arrival of international franchises and brands including cafes, tearooms and restaurant chains. By way of comparison, our Horeca Expo in Belgium brings together more than 650 exhibitors on 50,000 m² and this for a country of 11 million inhabitants. So you can imagine the potential for a country of 44 million inhabitants and which has decided to become a global tourist destination, two hours from most European capitals."

About Easyfairs

Easyfairs organises and hosts live events, bringing communities together to visit the future.

The company currently organises 200 events in 14 countries and manages 10 event venues in Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Easyfairs employs more than 750 people and generated revenues exceeding €166 million for its financial year 2018-2019.

Easyfairs strives to be the most adaptable, agile and effective player in the events industry by employing committed individuals, deploying the best marketing and technology tools and developing strong brands.

In 2018 Easyfairs was named Belgium's "Entrepreneur of the Year" and earned recognition as a Deloitte "Best Managed Company" and a "Great Place to Work"

Visit the future with Easyfairs and find out more on www.easyfairsgroup.com.

