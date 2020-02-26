EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 25 February 2020 was 309.9p including estimated current period revenue and 301.6p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 40,512,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 23,996,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







26 February 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58