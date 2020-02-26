Australian researchers have compiled data from 173 studies which examined homeowner behavior when buying rooftop PV and identified 333 predictors related to the attitude, knowledge, tendency, awareness, willingness and intent of householders.Scientists from Australia's Griffith University seeking to understand why homeowners choose to install PV have identified 333 predictors. Researchers collected data from 173 quantitative and qualitative studies which considered household attitudes, knowledge, tendencies, awareness, willingness and intent to install solar as well as the adoption decision itself. ...

